London grass fires: Over 250 firefighters tackle blazes
- Published
More than 250 firefighters are tackling three grass fires in London, where temperatures have reached more than 40C for the first time.
About 175 firefighters have been tackling a grass fire on Pea Lane in Upminster, east London, with smoke billowing over the M25 motorway.
More than 85 firefighters are also tackling two fires in Croydon woodlands in the south of the capital.
London Fire Brigade says the weather means grassland "will burn quickly".
A spokesperson said: "Common causes of grass fires include carelessly discarded cigarettes or matches, as well as rubbish left lying around such as glass bottles, which can start flames by magnifying the sun's rays.
"Every one of us can help reduce the risk of fire and keep our communities clean, make sure rubbish is safely thrown away and cigarettes are always properly disposed of."
Smoke from the Pea Lane, #Upminster fire affecting the #M25 south of J29 https://t.co/5iOXJ32nBr pic.twitter.com/s7g7eJ7ScN— BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) July 19, 2022
Eight fire engines with 60 firefighters have been sent to tackle one of the Croydon fires, in Shirley Hills.
Another four fire engines are also dealing with a grass fire on Chapel View in South Croydon, where about one hectare (2.5 acres) of woodland and undergrowth is alight.
The UK recorded a temperature of over 40C (104F) for the first time at 12:50 BST, when thermometers hit 40.2C at London Heathrow.
