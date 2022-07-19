London grass fires: Major incident declared
A major incident has been declared due to a surge in fires in London, where temperatures have reached more than 40C for the first time.
More than 350 firefighters are battling at least four blazes which began burning on Tuesday.
One of the fires, in Wennington, east London, has spread to homes and is being tackled by 100 firefighters.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) says the weather means grassland "will burn quickly".
Smoke from the Pea Lane, #Upminster fire affecting the #M25 south of J29 https://t.co/5iOXJ32nBr pic.twitter.com/s7g7eJ7ScN— BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) July 19, 2022
About 175 firefighters have been fighting a grass fire on Pea Lane in Upminster, east London, with smoke billowing over the M25 motorway, while eight fire engines with 60 firefighters have been sent to tackle one of the Croydon fires, in Shirley Hills in south London.
Another four fire engines are dealing with a grass fire on Chapel View in South Croydon, where about one hectare (2.5 acres) of woodland and undergrowth is alight.
NEW: London Fire Brigade has just declared a Major Incident in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today.— Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) July 19, 2022
This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure. Please be safe.
I'm in touch with the Commissioner and will share updates when I have them.
An LFB spokesperson said: "Common causes of grass fires include carelessly discarded cigarettes or matches, as well as rubbish left lying around such as glass bottles, which can start flames by magnifying the sun's rays.
"Every one of us can help reduce the risk of fire and keep our communities clean, make sure rubbish is safely thrown away and cigarettes are always properly disposed of."
The UK recorded a temperature of over 40C (104F) for the first time at 12:50 BST, when thermometers hit 40.2C at London Heathrow.
