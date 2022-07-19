Random knife attacker killed one man and injured two - court
One man was killed and two others injured during a spree of "random" knife attacks, a court has heard.
Leon Street, 48, had gone to the shops when he was set upon in Neasden, north-west London, in January 2021, the Old Bailey heard. He later died.
Minutes earlier, Mirvais Khan was targeted 150m away. Mitul Karaniya was stabbed six days later in the same spot, jurors heard.
Amine Laouar denies murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent.
The 21-year-old, of Press Road, Neasden, was allegedly identified as the attacker by DNA evidence.
Two knives were found at the scene of the first two stabbings on 11 January 2021, each with a victim's DNA on the blade, it was alleged in court.
DNA on the handles pointed to the defendant, jurors were told.
The knife allegedly used in the attack on Mr Karaniya was found in the wardrobe in the defendant's bedroom, the court heard.
The jury was told the defendant asserts that the prosecution got the wrong man.
Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC said "In each case, the victim appears to have been chosen completely at random.
"The only thing they appear to have had in common is that they happened to be walking along the same stretch of Neasden Lane North at the time when they were attacked."
Mr Street was stabbed repeatedly, first while he was standing and then after he fell to the ground, the jury was told.
The delivery driver suffered five stab wounds to his chest, as well as injuries to his hands and leg but still managed to get home.
Emergency services were alerted and paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead an hour later.
'Punctured lungs'
Mr Khan had been targeted minutes earlier, 150m away, on his way to do some shopping, jurors heard.
A young man ran up behind him and stabbed him once in the back, penetrating his lung, the prosecution alleges, which he was "very fortunate" to survive.
Six days later, Mr Karaniya had gone out to buy breakfast and was passing the exact spot where Mr Khan was attacked when his attacker ran up and stabbed him in the back, the jury heard.
Mr Karaniya suffered broken ribs and punctured lungs and was also "very lucky" to survive, the court was told.
Mr Jones QC told the court that CCTV footage did not clearly identify the culprit of the two non-fatal attacks and there was no footage of the killing.
Mr Laouar denies murdering Mr Street, wounding Mr Khan with intent and the attempted murder of Mr Karaniya.
The trial continues.
