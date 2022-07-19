Richmond attack: Man, 34, dies after being found stabbed
A 34-year-old man has died after being stabbed in south-west London.
Emergency services were called to Lower Richmond Road, Richmond, just before 22:00 BST on Monday where they found him with stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he died about 30 minutes later.
A murder investigation has been launched by the Met's Specialist Crime team. A crime scene is in place but no arrests have been made.
