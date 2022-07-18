Upminster killing: Man charged with murder of east London woman
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in east London in the early hours of Sunday.
Hina Bashir, 21, who had been reported missing from Ilford, east London, was found on Folkes Lane in Upminster.
Mohammed Arslan, of Ilford, will appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court later.
"My thoughts are with Hina's family who have suffered a terrible loss," Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams said. "We will provide them with whatever support we can."
