Lewisham murder inquiry: Stabbing victim named as four held
A man who was fatally stabbed in the neck in Lewisham, south-east London, has been named by police as 19-year-old Jeremiah Sewell.
Police believe Mr Sewell was stabbed while sitting in a parked car on Beckenham Place Park at about 04:40 BST on Saturday.
He took himself to hospital but later died from his injuries.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said.
Detectives have also arrested two other men, aged 21 and 26, on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All four remain in police custody at this time, the Det Ch Insp Chris Wood said in an update.
"My thoughts continue to be with Jeremiah's family and friends," he added.
"Jeremiah's family deserve answers about what happened to him and who was responsible for his death.
"We are working hard to provide those answers and while our investigation has significantly progressed we still need members of the pubic to come forward and tell us what they know."
