Craig David: Stalker banned from contacting pop star
A woman stalked pop star Craig David and left him feeling "violated" in his own home, a court has heard.
Tanya Jeal, 31, went to the singer's home, sent a letter to his family, and messaged his friends on social media.
At Bromley Magistrates' Court in south-east London, Jeal admitted pursuing Mr David but said she was just an "innocent fan".
However, she was given a stalking protection order banning her from contacting the musician for five years.
In a witness impact statement read to the court by barrister Flora Curtis, Mr David said the incident "left me feeling violated in my own home".
"I want to be able to walk down the street without having to look over my shoulder," his statement said.
Ms Curtis said the pair met during an album signing at HMV in 2016, where the singer briefly spoke to Jeal before taking a photograph with her.
She said their next interaction was later that year when Mr David was staying at Sofitel near Heathrow Airport. The pair took another photograph together before she was escorted off the premises by his security.
Jeal, of Orpington, contended that the interaction took place in 2017.
However, District Judge Kumar found her behaviour had amounted to acts associated with stalking.
He imposed an order against Jeal, who represented herself in court, banning her from contacting the pop singer directly, indirectly or through third parties.
She is also barred from contacting his parents directly or indirectly and is not allowed to go to any show or concert on a day where Mr David is performing.