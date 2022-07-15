Met Police officers deny beating man after stop
Two Met Police officers have pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man after stopping him in north-west London.
Sgt Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, and PC Ozan Yelken, 32, of Waltham Abbey, are accused of assaulting Emmanuel Ugborokefe by beating him in Hendon on 28 December last year.
The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
They were granted unconditional bail and a provisional trial date was set for 29 September.
During the hearing, in front of a packed public gallery, Sgt Joshi and PC Yelken spoke only to confirm their names and addresses, and enter their pleas.
The charges follow a complaint to the Met in May that "excessive force" had been used against Mr Ugborokefe. The following month the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) passed a file of evidence to prosecutors, which authorised the charges.
The Met previously said the officers had been placed on restricted duties and misconduct proceedings "will be considered" after the court case.
