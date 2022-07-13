Two Met Police officers charged with assault after stopping man
Two Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with common assault by beating after they stopped a man in north-west London.
The man was allegedly stopped with excessive force on Wykeham Road, Hendon, on 28 December.
Sgt Emily Joshi and PC Ozan Yelken are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The Met said the pair had been placed on restricted duties, which would be reviewed.
In May, the Met Police received a complaint alleging excessive force had been used and, the following month, the police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), passed a file of evidence to prosecutors who authorised the charges.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards is aware and misconduct matters "will be considered" once criminal proceedings have finished, the Met said.
Ch Spt Sara Leach said: "I know that this charge will, of course, be concerning. We have fully supported the IOPC with their investigation.
"As criminal proceedings are now active, I am unable to provide any more comment as it is really important that we do not undermine or interfere with this case."
