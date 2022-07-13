Met Police officer denies groping woman's breast
A Metropolitan Police officer has denied in court that he groped a woman's breast during a night out.
PC Emeri Ratucoko, 37, allegedly grabbed the woman at a nightclub in Kingston, south-west London, before an altercation with the bar manager.
He denied charges of sexual assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on 7 February, and opted for a jury trial at crown court.
He was given bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
He is set to next appear at Kingston Crown Court on 10 August.
The Met Police has said the officer, who was off duty at the time of the incident, has been placed on restricted duties, has no face-to-face contact with the public and no involvement in the investigation of sexual offences while court proceedings take place.
