Racial hatred charges dropped for pair held at pro-Palestine rally
Two men accused of stirring up racial hatred at a large pro-Palestine rally in London have had charges against them dropped.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction in relation to Asif Ali, 26 and Adil Mota, 27.
It was alleged they travelled to join the rally from Blackburn, in May 2021.
Mr Ali and Mr Mota were arrested with two others, against whom charges still stand.
Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 28, and 25-year-old Jawaad Hussain are due to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on 5 September accused of "using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour, with intent, likely to stir up racial hatred".
The pair, also from Blackburn, deny the charges.
Footage of a convoy through St Johns Wood in north London was circulated on social media, in which anti-Semitic abuse was allegedly shouted from cars.