Trafalgar Square fire: Admiralty pub blaze under control
- Published
More than 100 firefighters tackled a "challenging" fire at a pub in Trafalgar Square in central London.
Plumes of smokes were seen billowing from the Admiralty just before 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) increased the number of firefighters from 70 to 125 and engines from 10 to 20 to deal with the "arduous" conditions.
The LFB said half of the pub's basement had been alight but the fire was under control by 22:00.
About 150 people had safely left the area before the first firefighters arrived and there have been no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, but is not currently thought to be suspicious, the LFB said.
The pub said on Twitter: "Due to the current situation The Admiralty is closed until further notice. We'll update our website and social channels in due course."
