Pub basement fire sends smoke across Trafalgar Square
- Published
About 125 firefighters are tackling a "challenging" blaze that has broken out in the basement of a pub in Trafalgar Square in central London.
Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the Admiralty pub.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) originally sent 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters to the scene but later sent more amid "arduous" conditions.
About 150 people were evacuated from the pub and surrounding businesses just before firefighters arrived.
They were called just before 18:00 BST.
There have been no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
A Met Police spokesman said the blaze was not believed to be suspicious at this point.
LFB said half of the pub's basement was alight.
Station Commander Keith McDermott, who is at the scene, said: "Due to the arduous, challenging and hot conditions inside the basement we've increased the number of fire engines and firefighters at the scene."
About three hours after firefighters began tackling the blaze, a spokesperson for the brigade said: "Steady progress is being made at the Trafalgar Square pub fire. We're likely to be at the scene for hours to come.
"It's a hot night so crews are taking on a lot of water. Please spare a thought for all firefighters dealing with fires in these conditions."
Due to the current situation The Admiralty is closed until further notice. We’ll update our website and social channels in due course.— The Admiralty, Trafalgar Square (@admiraltylondon) July 12, 2022
