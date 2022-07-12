Pub basement fire sends smoke across Trafalgar Square
A fire has broken out in a pub basement in Trafalgar Square in central London.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent 10 fire engines and some 70 firefighters to the Admiralty pub at about 17:10 BST.
A plume of smoke could be seen billowing across the tourist destination, as concerned onlookers were moved away by police.
A Met Police spokesman said the blaze was not believed to be suspicious at this point.
We’ve got 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackling a fire in a pub in Trafalgar Square. Half of the basement is alight. Please avoid the area if possible as there will be heavy traffic disruption. pic.twitter.com/Ic8smnvm1e— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 12, 2022
A fire brigade spokesperson said those inside were evacuated before crews arrived, and there have not been any reports of injuries.
The number of people evacuated and the cause of the fire are not yet known.
Station Commander Keith McDermott, who is at the scene, said: "The fire is in the basement of a pub in Trafalgar Square. As a result there will be heavy traffic disruption and we ask people to avoid the area if possible."
Central: The Mall is closed btwn #TrafalgarSquare and Horse Guards Rd due to a building fire by Spring Gardens + Cockspur Street is restricted. https://t.co/se5HpgxxTK— BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) July 12, 2022
