Pub basement fire sends smoke across Trafalgar Square

Emergency services were called to the Admiralty pub

A fire has broken out in a pub basement in Trafalgar Square in central London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent 10 fire engines and some 70 firefighters to the Admiralty pub at about 17:10 BST.

A plume of smoke could be seen billowing across the tourist destination, as concerned onlookers were moved away by police.

A Met Police spokesman said the blaze was not believed to be suspicious at this point.

A fire brigade spokesperson said those inside were evacuated before crews arrived, and there have not been any reports of injuries.

The number of people evacuated and the cause of the fire are not yet known.

Station Commander Keith McDermott, who is at the scene, said: "The fire is in the basement of a pub in Trafalgar Square. As a result there will be heavy traffic disruption and we ask people to avoid the area if possible."

