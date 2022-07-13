Croydon Tramlink drivers begin second walkout in weeks
Commuters in south London are facing major disruption after Croydon Tramlink drivers began a second two-day strike.
Members of the Aslef union previously walked out on 28 and 29 June as part of a dispute about pay.
A limited number of trams are running on sections of the route, while there is no service on other parts.
Transport for London (TfL) has warned that local buses and roads will be busier than usual, and urged customers to check before travelling.
TfL has said that during both strike days:
- There will be a limited service between East Croydon and Wimbledon, with no trams after 21:00
- Only the first two services of the day will run between New Addington and East Croydon, with no trams running between the two stops for the remainder of the day
- No services will run between East Croydon and Beckenham Junction, and between East Croydon and Elmers End
Finn Brennan, Aslef's full-time organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said drivers were facing real-term pay cuts.
"Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round-the-clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement," he said.
TfL said the strike was "disappointing" and called on the union "to urgently find a solution to avoid disruption to customers".
Director of rail and sponsored services, Trish Ashton, added: "All customers travelling on Wednesday and Thursday are advised to check before they make their journeys."