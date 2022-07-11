Met PC Thomas Andrews charged with 'intentional strangulation'
- Published
A Met Police officer has been charged with "intentional strangulation".
PC Thomas Andrews was arrested after officers on patrol were alerted by a member of the public to an incident on Brockley Rise in Honor Oak, south east London, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday.
A woman reported she had been assaulted and her phone damaged.
Mr Andrews, who has been suspended from duty, has also been charged with ABH and criminal damage. He was off duty at the time of the alleged offences.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 8 August.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.
