Shadika Patel: Man who killed woman in quiet lockdown run-up jailed
- Published
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum 41-year term for following and murdering a woman in east London in the run-up to the first Covid lockdown.
Shadika Patel, 40, was stabbed to death by stranger James Sinclair, 31, who prowled the streets to target lone women, in East Ham, on 19 March, 2020.
He was also jailed for attempting to murder a 48-year-old woman the next night in Islington.
The streets were more quiet than usual before lockdown, the Old Bailey heard.
"Truly dangerous" Sinclair had been living at a nearby hostel when he attacked Ms Patel on Altmore Avenue and the second woman on Belfont Walk.
'Stuff of nightmares'
He was recognised by the hostel's manager on CCTV footage, which showed him having an "awkward conversation" with Ms Patel before hiding behind a wall.
Footage played to the jury captured him putting on a glove before running towards Ms Patel.
Ms Patel had been planning to deliver a food parcel to her two teenage sons after it was announced the capital would soon be placed into lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19, the trial heard.
Sinclair refused to attend court during his trial and never gave an explanation for why he attacked the two women, which the prosecution barrister described as "the stuff of nightmares".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk