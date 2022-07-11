James Markham: Boy guilty of murdering dad who confronted youths
- Published
A then 14-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a father outside his east London home as he confronted youths shouting at his daughter.
James Markham, 45, a father of three, was stabbed in the back, armpit and chest, in Chingford, in August.
The boy, who is now 15 and cannot be named because of his age, was unanimously convicted by jurors at the Old Bailey on Friday.
He will be sentenced on 16 September at the same court.
Mr Markham had approached a group of youths with a drill bit in an attempt to scare them off from an area known for anti-social behaviour.
One of the group advanced, armed with a knife, and the pair began swinging at each other, at which point Mr Markham was fatally stabbed.
'Loving family man'
Detectives revealed the boy had consistently flouted a Criminal Behaviour Order and dropped his phone as he ran away from the crime scene.
Det Insp John Marriot said: "The knife he used was never recovered, indicating he went to some lengths to try to distance himself from this horrific crime."
Speaking about the victim, he added: "James was a loving family man who leaves behind a partner and three children.
"That day they were met with a horrific scenario that no family should have to endure. I hope this conviction will provide them with some small measure of comfort as they continue to grieve James."
