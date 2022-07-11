Ilford: Woman stabbed by cyclist near site of Zara Aleena killing
- Published
A woman has been stabbed in the back by a cyclist in the same area of east London where Zara Aleena was killed.
The stabbing victim, 27, was hospitalised after the attack on St Johns Road, Ilford.
Police want to speak to a man on a green bike and dressed in black.
Ch Insp Chris Byrne said: "I know that this attack on a woman, coming so soon after the tragic murder of Zara Aleena, will be of great concern to Londoners and particularly to people in Ilford."
He added: "Of course, my colleagues and I share those concerns and we are working hard to do everything possible to keep people safe."
The bike attack happened at about 20:00 BST on Friday.
The cyclist, who had a black bag and was wearing a black and white helmet, rode away in the direction of Meads Lane, the Met Police said.
The victim's injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening, the force added.
Two weeks ago, Ms Aleena was attacked as she returned home from a night out with friends and died from head and neck injuries.
Jordan McSweeney, 29, from Dagenham, has been charged with murder, attempted penetration without consent and robbery. He has been remanded in custody until 30 September.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk