Met Police commissioner: Sir Mark Rowley named as force's new leader
Sir Mark Rowley has been named as the new commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, taking over the role vacated by Dame Cressida Dick.
Sir Mark, 57, served as head of the Met Police's counter-terrorism unit between 2014 and 2018, before leaving to take a role in private industry.
Dame Cressida stood down as commissioner in February following a series of scandals.
Sir Mark said he was "deeply honoured to be appointed" as commissioner.
In a statement, he said: "Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent which has been so heavily dented in recent years, as trust and confidence have fallen.
"We will deliver more trust, less crime and high standards for London and beyond, and we will work with London's diverse communities as we together renew the uniquely British invention of 'policing by consent'."
Sir Mark was knighted in the 2018 after leading the national police response to the Manchester Arena bombing, the Westminster Bridge attack and the London Bridge attack.