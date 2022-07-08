Met Police commissioner: Sir Mark Rowley named as force's new leader
Sir Mark Rowley has been named as the new commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, taking over the role vacated by Dame Cressida Dick.
Sir Mark, 57, served as head of the Met Police's counter-terrorism unit between 2014 and 2018, before leaving to take a role in private industry.
Dame Cressida stood down as commissioner in February after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he had lost confidence in her leadership.
Sir Mark said he was "deeply honoured".
In a statement, he said: "Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent which has been so heavily dented in recent years, as trust and confidence have fallen."
