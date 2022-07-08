Rowdy Hampstead Heath anglers lead to overnight fishing ban
- Published
Night fishing has been banned from one of the Hampstead Heath ponds after anglers held "rowdy" late sessions.
The City of London Corporation, which runs the Heath, has prohibited the use of the Vale of Heath pond between 20:00 and 08:00.
The chairman of the local angling club, Robert Gibbs, said the behaviour was down to "a few bad apples".
"The vast majority are very respectful of the environment, other Heath users and, of course, the fish we catch."
Mr Gibbs, who runs the Hampstead and Highgate Angling Society, said tougher actions should be taken against bad behaviour and that ordinary anglers felt persecuted by the ban.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples who seem to use late night fishing as an excuse for a rowdy time while leaving litter, which clearly upsets nearby residents and tarnishes the reputation of all anglers.
"This is an ongoing situation involving the usual suspects who seem not to care about the consequences of their actions. There should be scope for firmer action from the authorities... as the previous 'light touch' hasn't worked."
He added that "responsible anglers feel persecuted by the ban, which they will observe, while the miscreants carry on regardless".
The City of London Corporation said that anyone found fishing on the pond during the banned hours may have their Hampstead Heath Angling Permit revoked.
"Night fishing is available at other ponds on the Heath," the corporation's spokesperson said.
Fishing is allowed on five Hampstead Heath ponds:
- Highgate Men's Pond
- Model Boating Pond
- Hampstead No 2 Pond
- Viaduct Pond
- Vale of Health Pond
Anglers need to have an Environment Agency rod licence and a permit from the City of London Corporation.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk