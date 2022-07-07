Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly released from prison
- Published
The mother of Baby P has been released from prison.
Tracey Connolly was jailed in 2009 after admitting causing or allowing the death of her son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, in 2007.
Known publicly as Baby P, the 17-month-old suffered more than 50 injuries, including to his face and hands.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, who had asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to free her, for a second time described Connelly as "pure evil".
In March, he referred to Connolly in the same way after the Parole Board decided she was suitable for release, having rejected three previous bids in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The board heard she was considered to be at "low risk of committing a further offence" and that probation officers and prison officials supported the plan.
She was released on licence in 2013, but recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.
A Parole Board spokesman said in a statement: "Following the reconsideration application from the secretary of state, a judge has ruled that the decision made by independent Parole Board members to release was not irrational, as stated in the reconsideration application, and the original decision is upheld."
Connelly will be subject to restrictions in terms of where she goes and who she contacts. She has more than 20 licence conditions.
They include living at a specified address - initially a bail hostel - as well as being supervised by probation, wearing an electronic tag, adhering to a curfew and having to disclose her relationships.
Her use of the internet and phone will be monitored, and she has been told she cannot go to certain places to "avoid contact with victims and to protect children".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk