Boris Johnson resignation: Election needed for fresh start, says Sadiq Khan
The mayor of London has called for an immediate general election as the prime minister's announced his resignation.
Boris Johnson is to stand down as Conservative Party leader, but intends to carry on as prime minister until his successor is found.
He is set to appoint new ministers to replace those who quit in protest at his leadership.
But, Sadiq Khan insisted Mr Johnson's departure from Downing Street "cannot wait until the autumn".
"The only way our country will be able to get the fresh start it deserves is for the next prime minister to call an immediate general election so we can get rid of this appalling government," he said.
Mr Khan feels the recent stream of government scandals has cause "immense damage" to London's economy and fed cynicism across the UK.
He added: "Boris Johnson was supported, defended and enabled by Conservative ministers and MPs every step of the way, even though they knew from the very start he was unfit to be prime minister.
"This has been one of the most shameful sagas in the history of British politics.
"Boris Johnson has presided over a government defined by lies, sleaze, an utter lack of integrity, unlawful behaviour, incompetence, and a damaging culture of impunity in public office.
"At every turn, his government has sought to stoke division, play communities off against one another and level down our capital city for political gain."
Analysis
By BBC London's political editor Tim Donovan
It's a government peppered with big ministerial holes, with a leader who may hang around for a while despite being yesterday's man.
This might cause a kind of paralysis with serious consequences for the functioning of the capital and, while the Tories now spend weeks choosing a new prime minister, there are some huge decisions to make affecting Londoners.
For months, TfL has been left in humiliating supplication, desperate for a post-Covid financial settlement to allow it to plan for services long term.
The threat to Tube, train and bus remains hanging there short term, interim emergency financing being the only deal on offer. Further strikes, too, loom.
You can argue that because Transport Secretary Grant Shapps remains in place, disruption may be minimised.
That won't really hold if we now have weeks waiting for a new boss whose views on the treatment of London's transport users are not yet known, and Shapps no longer has the requisite authority.
Priti Patel is another who stays - for now - and it's the home secretary's responsibility to appoint the next Met Police commissioner. This is not a decision which gets made without the support of the prime minister.
It's a big decision - and politically sensitive because the mayor of London has a right to be consulted. Given the recent hostility between him and government, policing the capital is now a minefield.
With Boris Johnson going, will Ms Patel be home secretary in just a few weeks' time? She may have the right, but does she have effective authority to make this important appointment, or even decline to do so if neither candidate is suitable?
Then there's London's housing needs, in particular the safety standards that have been sought since the Grenfell tragedy.
A period of political stasis will not serve Londoners well.
