7/7 attacks: London bombing victims remembered 17 years on
- Published
The 17th anniversary of the London bombings in which 52 people were killed has been marked across the capital.
Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute to the victims and laid a wreath at the memorial in Hyde Park, alongside members of the emergency services.
A series of co-ordinated explosions hit three London Underground trains and a double-decker bus on 7 July 2005.
In addition to those who died, more than 700 people were injured, many severely enough to be life-changing.
Mr Khan offered his thoughts to the victims and his thanks to the city's emergency services for their "heroic efforts".
He said: "The way our city responded that day and continues to stand united against terrorism shows the world that now and forever, those who seek to destroy our way of life in London will never win.
"London will always stand defiantly against the evils of hatred and terrorism. Our values of freedom, tolerance and mutual respect will always prevail over those who seek to divide us."
London Ambulance Service paid "heartfelt condolences" to the victims and honoured staff who rushed to help in harrowing circumstances.
Counter Terrorism Policing also praised emergency service workers who risked their lives to save others, while the Bishop of London Sarah Mullally said: "Today we remember the 52 people killed in the 7/7 London bombings. We continue to pray for all those affected".
