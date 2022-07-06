Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, coroner hears
- Published
A woman who was killed as she returned home from a night out died from head and neck injuries, a coroner has heard.
Zara Aleena, 35, was walking in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, 10 minutes from her home, when she was attacked in the early hours on 26 June.
Jordan McSweeney, 29, from Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, has been charged with her murder.
He is also charged with attempted penetration without consent and robbery.
Coroner Nadia Persaud heard that Ms Aleena had been admitted to the Royal London Hospital shortly before 04:45 BST with multiple injuries.
Her condition then worsened and she was pronounced dead a short time later, East London Coroner's Court was told.
Ms Persaud adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.
Mr McSweeney is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 30 September.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk