Richard Okorogheye death: Met Police failed family of missing teen
The Metropolitan Police will apologise to the family of Richard Okorogheye for failings identified by a watchdog into the handling of initial reports that he was missing.
The 19-year-old went missing from his home in west London, on 22 March, 2021.
His body was found 20 miles away in Epping Forest, Essex, two weeks later.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated complaints about how officers handled the initial reports that he was missing.
Mr Okorogheye left his home in Ladbroke Grove without his medication but was not officially recorded as missing until 24 March, two days later.
Evidence gathered by the IOPC indicated police failed to correctly record the teenager's medical condition after they were told he had sickle cell anaemia.
This and other information should have been passed on sooner to the relevant team, the IOPC said.
IOPC investigators examined complaints from Mr Okorogheye's mother Evidence Joel about how she was treated during the calls.
Findings include one in which she was told words to the effect of: "If you can't find your son, how do you expect us to?"
She believed racism underpinned some of the treatment she received and that police were too slow to classify Richard as missing, the IOPC said.