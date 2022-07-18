'London Aquatics Centre gas leak almost killed me'
- Published
A woman put in a coma after a chlorine gas leak at the London Aquatics Centre, which left 29 people in hospital, says she fears she could have died.
About 200 people were evacuated from the venue at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, when a "high quantity" of gas was released on 23 March.
Catering worker Saffron Phillips, who is asthmatic, says she can no longer go upstairs without feeling breathless.
Operator Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) said an inquiry was ongoing.
Newham Council's environmental health department is also continuing to investigate the leak, which was declared a major incident on the site of the 2012 London Olympic Games.
Almost 50 people were treated by paramedics for breathing difficulties and people could be seen being placed in ambulances while others wore blankets. Residents in the area were asked to close windows and doors.
Ms Phillips, 27, of East Ham, said the lack of oxygen she suffered during the gas leak was believed to have resulted in serious muscle weakness, which would take several months to recover from. She also suffered chemical burns on her arms.
"I could have died because of the gas leak at the London Aquatics Centre," said Ms Phillips, who is bringing legal action against GLL.
Her solicitor, Charlie Holt, said his firm had found chemical incidents at swimming pools were not uncommon.
On the day of the leak, and once outside the building, the smell of chemicals overwhelmed her, Ms Phillips said. She could not breathe, began choking and gagging, and suddenly fainted.
Building site medical emergency workers helped her to a minibus, which took her to an ambulance that went to Newham University Hospital.
Counselling for PTSD
On the way, she said she was given nebulisers and steroids and then put into an induced coma.
She said she had been told she would suffer memory problems for the next few years.
Since the gas leak, Ms Phillips has attended hospital on a number of occasions because of breathing difficulties and has been receiving counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
"I had to be rushed to hospital and only the emergency care I received on that day saved me," she said.
"I still have pain in my chest, throat, I can't stand up for a long time or walk for a long time.
"The GP has increased my asthma medication as a result. I have pain in my chest when sitting and standing and the GP has given me codeine to see if that will help relax me.
"I had antibiotics as I had a chest infection also. I had chemical burns on my arms, which thankfully have now healed."
Ms Holt said: "Leisure centres need to pay heed to their responsibility to ensure the safety of their customers, staff and workers and the general public who live and work in the surrounding buildings.
"The highest levels of safety need to be applied in the handling of chemicals in areas near to public use."
GLL confirmed the investigation remained ongoing and did not comment further.
Ms Phillips is not the first person to take legal action against GLL since the leak.
She described "apocalyptic" and "horrifying" scenes as people ran to safety and was now worried her unborn baby had been exposed to the gas.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk