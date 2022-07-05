Met Police officer accused of stalking woman
A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court accused of stalking a woman while he was on duty.
PC Jonathan Simon, 43, allegedly started a sexual relationship with the woman after she called police over a dispute with a neighbour.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard he suggested she get into prostitution and recommended a website when she told him about her money difficulties.
He pleaded not guilty to stalking and will stand trial in October.
Prosecutor David Roberts said PC Simon turned up at the complainant's home and the bank where she worked, in full uniform with a colleague, after she told the police constable she no longer wanted to see him.
PC Simon, who has been suspended by the Met, where he is attached to the East Area Command Unit, was arrested on Monday.
He was held in custody overnight before appearing in court earlier.
PC Simon, who spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address, in Colchester, pleaded not guilty to a charge of stalking between 1 October and 1 July.
Judge Nina Tempia said he faced a one-day trial at the same court on 6 October.
PC Simon joined the police as a special constable in 2010 before becoming a salaried officer in 2013.
He was granted bail on condition he does not contact the complainant or go into the areas in east London where she lives and works.
The Met said its Directorate of Professional Standards had been informed and a referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
