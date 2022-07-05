Met Police: Will Scott-Barrett sentenced for sending boy sexual messages
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer who sent sexual Snapchat and Discord messages to a 15-year-old boy has been given a nine-month suspended jail sentence.
Will Scott-Barrett previously pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court to a charge of sexual communication with a child, from April 2020.
He was not on duty at the time of his offending, which is not said to have been connected to his job.
The police constable, 33, has since resigned, the court heard.
His sentence was suspended for 12 months.
An earlier hearing was told Scott-Barrett, of Bromley in south-east London, sent graphic sexual pictures and videos to the boy.
'Incalculable harm'
Sentencing, Judge Robin Johnson told the former police officer: "This is undoubtedly a sad case. Sad for you, in that you lost your job and your good character, but also sad, troubling and worrying for the family [of the teenager].
"My sympathies are with the victim and his family rather than you.
"This kind of offending harms children, that is self-evident. The harm done to the victim is incalculable."
He added: "I have accepted that you expressed genuine remorse and are taking steps to assess your offending."
Scott-Barrett must also undertake rehabilitation for 40 days and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk