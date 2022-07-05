Beckton death: Man charged with murder as man who died named
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a 39-year-old man died at a home in east London on Saturday.
Wayne Potter was found unresponsive by officers at an address in Newark Knok, Beckton, following reports of a disturbance. He died an hour later.
Ross Pallet, 35, of Beckton, is set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court.
A second man, aged 25, arrested on suspicion of murder and a 31-year-old woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.
A post-mortem examination gave Mr Potter's cause of death as injuries to the head and abdomen.
His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
