Jermaine Baker: Met Police fatal shooting of unarmed man lawful - inquiry
- Published
The Metropolitan Police operation that led to officers fatally shooting an unarmed man in north London was lawful, an inquiry has found.
Jermaine Baker, 28, was shot dead by an armed officer during a foiled attempt to free an inmate from a prison van near Wood Green Crown Court in 2015.
However, inquiry chairman Judge Clement Goldstone QC said there were failings at almost every stage of the operation.
No live firearm was found inside the car in which Mr Baker was shot.
Mr Baker was one of three men waiting in a stolen Audi to break out inmate Izzet Eren, a senior member of the notorious Tottenham Turks gang.
An imitation firearm, an Uzi, was later found in the rear of the car.
The inquiry heard officers had intelligence that the group had been unable to obtain a real gun, but this information was not passed on to the firearms team who confronted the men.
Mr Baker may also have been asleep at the time he was shot and may have misunderstood contradictory instructions shouted by armed officers who challenged the men in the Audi, the inquiry was told.
Judge Goldstone QC concluded the police failings would "serve as a loud wake-up call" to the next Met Police Commissioner, following the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick earlier this year.
However, he noted that when the firearms officer shot the father-of-two, the former had "held an honest and genuine belief that Mr Baker was moving in order to reach for the firearm".
He also said he "found no evidence to support a finding that race played any part in Mr Baker's death".
Mr Baker's mother, Margaret Smith, said her son was "no angel", but he "should have gone to prison" rather than be fatally shot.
She had called on the inquiry chairman to consider whether her son being black could have been a factor in him being killed.
The inquiry heard that a police bug in the car had captured a wall of noise, with some officers telling the group to raise their hands.
But the officer who fired the fatal shot, known only as W80, said he had instructed Mr Baker to put his hands on the dashboard.
W80 told the inquiry he was convinced the men would be armed and would fight their way out rather than surrender when challenged by armed police.
In his findings, Judge Goldstone QC also said W80's "overall credibility" as a witness "remained largely intact".
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to bring criminal charges against W80 in 2017.
However, the officer has been involved in a legal battle over whether he should face misconduct proceedings.
