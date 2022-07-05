Fairlop Waters: Body found in lake search for missing teen
A body has been found by officers searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen entering a lake at an east London country park.
Police were called to Fairlop Waters, Ilford, to reports of concern for someone's safety after midnight on Monday.
They were told the teenager had willingly entered the water to swim and had failed to return to the shore.
A body was recovered on Monday evening and his family has been told.
The lake was searched by specialist divers as well as the National Police Air Service, London Fire Brigade and the Marine Policing Unit.
The death is currently being treated as unexpected.
Fairlop Waters will remain closed to the public while police continue their inquiries.
