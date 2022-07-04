The story behind Adele's Hyde Park Pride flag
A primary school teacher has described as "insane" the moment Adele called him forwards for a front-row view after borrowing his Pride flag.
Dean William was approached by one of the star's team before Saturday's sold-out BST Hyde Park gig about lending his £8 flag in return for drink tokens.
After a bottomless brunch beforehand, he ended up in the diamond VIP section along with his friend Jack.
"It blew our minds," he told BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.
Last night I was invited by @Adele to sit side of stage for her performance at @BSTHydePark. Here’s how the most random night of my life happened! A thread… pic.twitter.com/NkDjyszpUm— Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022
"We just couldn't believe it," he said of the concert which he only decided to go to last week.
Saturday's gig was Adele's second in a row following Friday's first public performance in five years.
He added: "I can't go and see Adele again, it's just not going to be the same is it?
"What's the point? It's not going to live up to it."