The story behind Adele's Hyde Park Pride flag

Adele with Dean's £8 flag from a stall at Holborn stationGetty Images
A primary school teacher has described as "insane" the moment Adele called him forwards for a front-row view after borrowing his Pride flag.

Dean William was approached by one of the star's team before Saturday's sold-out BST Hyde Park gig about lending his £8 flag in return for drink tokens.

After a bottomless brunch beforehand, he ended up in the diamond VIP section along with his friend Jack.

"It blew our minds," he told BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.

"We just couldn't believe it," he said of the concert which he only decided to go to last week.

Saturday's gig was Adele's second in a row following Friday's first public performance in five years.

He added: "I can't go and see Adele again, it's just not going to be the same is it?

"What's the point? It's not going to live up to it."

Watch: Friday's concert was her first public performance in five years

