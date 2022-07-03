Pride in London: More battles still to be won says event's director
London's Pride director has hailed this year's event saying it was "absolutely brilliant" but added more battles needed to be won for LGBTQ+ people.
More than a million people took to the city's streets on Saturday to mark the event's 50th anniversary while thousands took part in the parade.
The event paid homage to the original 1972 march.
Director Chris Joell-Deshields said it was important as it provided a great level of visibility for LGBTQ+ rights.
Speaking to BBC Radio London, he said the event showed solidarity towards those who lived in countries without the same level of freedom.
"We're able to provide that form of visibility, unity, quality, that the world can see and it sends a message of solidarity to those persons who may be thinking 'I can't be open', 'I can't be visible or I'll be prosecuted in my country," he said.
He added: "The battles have not all been won. Yes we've had some magnificent achievements, whether or not that's equal marriage, the repeal of section 28, the lifting of the ban of homosexuals and lesbians in the military, but we've still got a journey to go.
"Every day we're continuing to have to fight for our trans people and making it a fair life for them. We're still having to fight for those around the world who live in countries where they can't be themselves.
"Yesterday when we were in Trafalgar Square, and we were chanting 'trans rights are human rights', we were pushing that so that volume of noise was heard at Downing Street and beyond, to the millions or people on the footprint and thousands on the parade.
"That sends a powerful message to politicians and others that we're here, we're proud and loud, and we're going to continue to fight.
"And there's the next generation coming along that we need to pass the mantel to. We want them to understand that the fight is not won, we have to continue and the pride platform is a great platform to do that."
