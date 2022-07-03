Firefighters tackle Bromley tower block fire
About 80 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a tower block in south-east London.
Part of the roof and half of a flat on the 15th floor of the 17-storey building on St Mark's Square, Bromley, became alight just before midday on Sunday.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said fire crews used a 64m (210ft) turntable ladder to tackle the blaze.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.
Footage posted on social media showed flames and black smoke coming from one part of the slanted roof.
Eyewitness Josh Gill, 29, said: "Some people were upset and crying whilst others were shocked and confused as to what was going on.
"The fire brigade are still here and you can see people who live in the flats evacuated in the church."
