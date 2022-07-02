Pride in London: More than a million attend 'biggest ever parade'

It was the first time Pride has been held since the pandemic

More than a million people have taken part in the 50th anniversary of the UK's first Pride parade in London.

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ community groups attended the march from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Palace earlier.

Revellers wearing face paint, glitter, jewels and sequins joined the celebrations as Pride returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, hailed as the most inclusive in history, included performances from Ava Max and Emeli Sande.

The parade paid homage to the original 1972 march, organised by the Gay Liberation Front (GLF), and saw revellers pass significant sites from the UK's LGBTQ+ movement.

Floats lined Park Lane ahead of the main march through the capital, which was led by GLF activists holding placards reading "I was there in 1972".

Thousands gathered in Trafalgar Square for Pride in London
The parade paid homage to the 1972 march, passing significant sites from the UK's first LGBTQ+ movement

Uniformed officers from the Metropolitan Police did not take part in this year's parade as they have done in past events.

The force acknowledged concerns from the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of inquests which concluded police failings "probably" contributed to the deaths of young men murdered by serial killer Stephen Port.

London Pride at 50: Veteran meets parade first-timer
Pride volunteers add rainbow face paint to each other's faces ahead of the Pride in London parade
Dame Kelly Holmes, who recently came out as gay, joined the celebrations in London
More than 600 LGBTQ+ community groups joined the march
Revellers wore face paint, glitter, jewels and sequins

Mohammed Nazir, 24, from Bangladesh, from campaign group Rainbows Across Borders, said he wanted to dedicate this year's pride to those who were still forced to hide their sexuality.

"Pride is about self-affirmation, dignity and equality. It is a way to meet some other LGBTQ people," he said.

"Pride is a movement where we're still fighting for our rights."

The Mayor of London said there was still a "danger" to the LGBT+ community
Angela Rayner and Keir Starmer also joined the parade

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said there was still a "danger" to the LGBTQ+ community.

"We saw this time last week an attack in Oslo just hours before that parade, where two people lost their lives and more than 20 were injured," the Labour mayor said.

Revellers gathered in Trafalgar Square for music and entertainment
It is the 50th anniversary of the UK's first Pride parade in London

"So, we've got to be conscious of the fact that there's still a danger to this community of discrimination, bias and violence. But allies like me are really important to support this community," he added.

"We're marching today for an open, inclusive accepting world. We're marching today for those in Oslo, for those who haven't made the progress we've made.

"We're also marching today for love. In this great city we should be a beacon of inclusiveness, of openness, but also a place where you can be free to be who you want to be and free to love who you want to love."

Even the pooches were Pride-ready!

