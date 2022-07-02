Pride in London: Thousands gather for 50th anniversary parade
- Published
Crowds in rainbow colours have gathered for the 50th anniversary of the UK's first LGBT+ Pride parade.
More than a million people are expected to descend on the capital for Pride in London.
Revellers wearing face paint, glitter, jewels and sequins are taking part the event - the first since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.
Floats are lining Park Lane, next to Hyde Park, ahead of the main march through the capital.
This year's parade, from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall, pays homage to the original 1972 march organised by the Gay Liberation Front.
More than 600 LGBT+ community groups were expected to join the march, which will pass significant sites from the UK's first LGBT+ movement.
As part of what organisers are calling the "biggest and most inclusive event in history", there will be a line-up of artists performing across four stages around central London.
Singer Emeli Sande, who came out publicly in April, is among those on the entertainment bill.
Mohammed Nazir, 24, from Bangladesh, from campaign group Rainbows Across Borders, said he wanted to dedicate this year's pride to those who were still forced to hide their sexuality.
"Pride is about self-affirmation, dignity and equality. It is a way to meet some other LGBTQ people," he said.
"Pride is a movement where we're still fighting for our rights."
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said there was still a "danger" to the LGBT+ community and warned against being "complacent" ahead of Saturday's march.
"We saw this time last week an attack in Oslo just hours before that parade, where two people lost their lives and more than 20 were injured," the Labour mayor said.
"So, we've got to be conscious of the fact that there's still a danger to this community of discrimination, bias and violence. But allies like me are really important to support this community.
"We're marching today for an open, inclusive accepting world. We're marching today for those in Oslo, for those who haven't made the progress we've made.
"We're also marching today for love. In this great city we should be a beacon of inclusiveness, of openness, but also a place where you can be free to be who you want to be and free to love who you want to love."
Popstar Ava Max will close the show on the Trafalgar Square stage, while other performers include Eurovision-winner Netta, Samantha Mumba and Kat Graham.
Meanwhile, public health officials have urged people not to attend Pride events if they have monkeypox symptoms or feel unwell.
As of Thursday, there were 1,235 confirmed cases in the UK.