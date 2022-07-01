Zara Aleena: Woman killed on street was loved by everybody, says family
A woman killed in a street attack in east London was loved by everyone, her aunt has said.
Zara Aleena, 35, was walking home along in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, when she was attacked in the early hours of Sunday.
Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Dagenham, has appeared in court charged with murder.
Her aunt Farah Naz said: "She was incredibly giving, supportive, insightful... empathic and fearless. The one word that would describe Zara would be independent."
She added: "That was what she valued more than anything: her independence. She was quite different to the rest of us because Zara didn't have any fear.
"Whenever Zara walked, that was home for her because she knew everybody.
"In her life, and every single place that she's lived in, everybody knew her, everybody loved her."
Ms Naz said hundreds of people, many of whom the family had never met, had told them they had had conversations with Ms Aleena following her death.
She described her niece, who had hoped to practise as a solicitor and had completed her Legal Practice Course, as "everyone's daughter".
'Equal and strong'
She had been "delighted" be be offered a job at the Royal Courts of Justice five weeks ago in order to become a fully qualified solicitor.
"She's a family person, but she's more than a family person," Ms Naz continued.
"She's also a loyal friend and community person so she would give herself to people and that interrupted some of her studies, which is why she didn't get it done as fast as she would have liked."
She added: "She never saw herself as less than a man she never, ever assumed that a man would see her less than either.
"She never thought that. She always saw herself as equal and strong, as powerful as capable."
