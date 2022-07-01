Regents Park: Locket containing baby's ashes stolen from car
The ashes of a baby have been stolen from a parked car near Regents Park, the Met police has said.
A sentimental locket containing the ashes was taken from a BMW on Tuesday 21 June, between 12:30 BST and 13:30, along with camera equipment.
The victim's car was parked between Chester Road and Outer Circle whilst attending an event in Marylebone Green.
Issuing a direct plea, PC Andy Goodyer said: "Please do the right thing so that we can return this to her."
He added: "If you have been offered one for sale in the past week, please get in touch."
