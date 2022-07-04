Murder investigation launched after man dies in Beckton
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a 39-year-old man died at a home in east London.
Officers found the man at an address on Newark Knok, Beckton, at about 15:30 BST on Saturday after receiving calls about a disturbance.
Despite the efforts of paramedics and officers, he died at the scene just over an hour later. His next of kin have been told.
Detectives are treating the death as suspicious.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder. He has now been released on bail.
On Monday, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Joanna Yorke said: "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
"Our officers are supporting them during this extremely difficult time.
"A dedicated team of detectives is carrying out a number of inquiries to establish what happened and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that may help our investigation."