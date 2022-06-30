London Fire Brigade first to deploy electrified engine
An electrified fire engine is to be deployed by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) in a trial later this year.
The appliance, to be the first used in the UK, will be based at Hammersmith fire station in west London.
It is expected to carry out operations on electric power alone, but has a small petrol engine that can extend its battery life.
LFB said the vehicle has "minimal differences" to its 143 current diesel-powered fire engines.
It has a range of more than 200 miles and can pump water continuously for four hours.
London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe, who described the trial as an "exciting step for us and the whole of the UK fire service", said he "hoped the project will help drive and grow the market for zero-emission specialist vehicles in the UK's emergency services".
