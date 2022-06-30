Claire Foy: The Crown star faced 'significant risk' from stalker
Actress Claire Foy was under "significant risk" from an alleged stalker, a court has heard.
Ms Foy, 38, who starred in Netflix's The Crown, was allegedly targeted by Jason Penrose, 39, in November and December last year.
Penrose appeared outside of Ms Foy's home and sent her over 1,000 emails in a month, the court was told.
A hearing to decide about a stalking protection order (SPO) was adjourned after Penrose arrived unrepresented.
Penrose, who was accompanied into Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court by NHS workers, gave his address as Highgate Mental Health Centre.
Rosa Bennathan, on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, told the court Penrose had sent Ms Foy more than 1,000 emails in a month and posed as a film director and producer who wanted her to appear in his next film.
In addition, he contacted the actresses' sister, agent, and publicist Emma Jackson, while he also arrived at the star's house and constantly rang the doorbell, the court heard.
The Met has applied for a full SPO, which blocks alleged stalkers from contacting or approaching alleged victims while a criminal investigation into their behaviour continues.
"There have clearly been acts that amount to stalking, posing a significant risk to Ms Foy," Ms Bennathan said.
Moira McFarlane, who later arrived to represent Penrose, opted for adjournment and told the court her client's "mental health is still under question".
An interim SPO was previously granted in February and has been extended until 28 July.
This prevents him from contacting Ms Foy or Ms Jackson, as well as attending their homes, workplaces or anywhere they would reasonably expect to be.
A breach of the order could lead to criminal prosecution.
Magistrate Clive Jenkin told Penrose if he was "relieved from the mental health centre we would be very concerned about your behaviour", and warned him not to attempt to communicate with the claimants.
Penrose responded: "I won't, I promise you."
The hearing was rescheduled to 22 July.
