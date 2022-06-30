Victoria Coach Station assault: Man arrested on suspicion of GBH
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a Polish man moments after he arrived at Victoria Coach station in London.
Kamil Sobala previously told the BBC he approached two men for directions to a Tube station on 18 June when he was set upon.
The 31-year-old said he was beaten up in Elizabeth Street by a man in a grey suit because of his nationality.
Police said a man had handed himself in at a police station on Wednesday.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and subsequently released under investigation, the Met said.
Mr Sobala was taken to St Thomas' Hospital by members of the public after police and paramedics did not attend.
He suffered cuts and bruises to his face as well as a head injury in the attack, which is not being treated as a hate crime.
He told the BBC: "I only asked them for directions and if they knew for a place to charge my phone."
The attack has attracted widespread media attention and was condemned by the mayor of London.
