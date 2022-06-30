Ike Ekweremadu: Nigerian senator remanded over UK organ-harvesting plot
A prominent Nigerian senator has appeared in court in London for a second time charged with arranging to bring a child to the UK for organ donation.
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, stood in the dock at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court wearing a grey tracksuit and holding a bible.
He will next appear at Westminster Magistrates' court on 7 July.
No bail application was made and Mr Ekweremadu will remain in custody.
Part of the alleged offence was committed abroad and as a result the consent of the attorney general is required for the case to continue.
He faces a charge of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person for exploitation under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.
Mr Ekweremadu's wife Beatrice, 55, is charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of another person for exploitation and will appear in court later due to a delay in her transport from prison.
Earlier this week the Nigerian Immigration Authority denied the victim was a child.
The comptroller general, Idriss Jerre, said the victim's birth certificate and National Identity Number, which were presented during registration for his passport, showed that he was 21 years old.
In response the Metropolitan Police said the child was 15.