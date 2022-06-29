BBC's Nick Watt felt like prey during protester chase, court hears
- Published
A BBC journalist felt like prey as he was chased by protesters at an anti-lockdown rally, a trial has heard.
Nick Watt told Westminster Magistrates' Court he was "very scared" as he was pursued by demonstrators in Whitehall, central London, in June 2021.
Footage played in court showed protesters shouting in the face of the Newsnight political editor, who was wearing a BBC lanyard.
Five men deny breaching the public order act.
Christopher Aitken, 62, of Lambeth, Martin Hockridge, 58, of Harpenden, Djazia Chaib-Eddour, 44, of Islington, Alexander Peat, 34, of Wandsworth, and Gary Purnell, 45, of Shepherd's Bush all deny using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
On the first day of their trial, Mr Watt said he had left his office in the parliamentary estate to observe the protest, which was initially "reasonably good natured".
But he said the atmosphere deteriorated, prompting him to put on his BBC lanyard to identify himself as press to police and demonstrators.
Video footage played to the court showed some protesters shouting "traitor", while another asked "how can you sleep at night?"
Mr Watt told the court he decided to leave and headed away from Downing Street, before he began to realise there was a "huge physical threat".
He said he then decided to run towards Number 10 because he "used to be a runner" and "the calculation I made was that I could run faster than any of them".
The Newsnight political editor eventually sought shelter behind the gates of Downing Street.
Mr Watt added that he had been "like an express train" and "had become their prey, their quarry. It was like hunting a vulnerable animal".
The prosecution told the court a "frenzied incident was whipped up in joint fervour", and the five defendants "engaged in mob rule".
The court also heard how the incident had a long-lasting impact on Mr Watt's mental wellbeing.
During his evidence, two people were removed from the public gallery for laughing.
The trial continues.
