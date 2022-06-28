Met Police placed into advanced stage of monitoring
The Met Police has been placed into an advanced stage of monitoring, a watchdog has said.
Recently the force has been hit by a series of scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard, the strip-search of Child Q and officers being caught exchanging offensive messages.
In February Dame Cressida Dick quit as commissioner after losing the confidence of the mayor of London.
Her successor is expected to be announced in the summer.
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said: "We can confirm that we are now monitoring the Metropolitan Police Service through our Engage process, which provides additional scrutiny and support to help it make improvements."
It means the UK's largest police force will be placed under enhanced scrutiny, required to report to inspectors more regularly and could be asked to meet specific crime-fighting targets.
Other forces that have been the subject of HMICFRS's Engage process include Greater Manchester Police in 2020 and Cleveland Constabulary in 2019.