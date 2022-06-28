Lewisham woman charged with attempted murder of policeman
A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a policeman in south-east London, the Met Police says.
The officer was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the arm and neck at a house in Lewisham at 00:40 BST on Monday. He has since been discharged.
Venice Burgess, 31, of Lewisham, is due at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
Ms Burgess is also charged with causing actual bodily harm, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.
