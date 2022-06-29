City of London set to double filming revenue
The City of London is to double its film revenue this year, according to a report by the London Corporation.
The area is set to make more than £1m by 2022 renting out streets and buildings, compared to the £572,000 averaged over the past five years.
Companies such as Netflix, Marvel and Warner Bros have recently been spotted filming in the Square Mile.
The report said there had been "an exceptionally high level of filming in London" post-pandemic.
Crews from Apple, Amazon, Sky and Disney have also been seen.
Council documents say that Apple TV production work made the City of London just under £200,000 across City Corporation departments, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Major studios have been seen filming at locations such as Barbican, Ludgate Hill and Finsbury Circus - including a new Marvel movie being shot in part on London Wall.
A report for the City of London Corporation's communications and corporate affairs committee says: "The filming industry immediately ceased filming when Covid lockdown was initiated in March 2020.
"However, guidelines allowing filming to take place during the pandemic have meant the UK's screen industries have bounced back faster than almost any other industry post-pandemic and there has been an exceptionally high level of filming in London."