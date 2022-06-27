Goldsmiths University to keep statues linked to slave trade
- Published
Students at Goldsmiths, University of London have lost a battle to remove statues of individuals linked to the slave trade after residents voted for them to stay.
Over half of surveyed residents voted against removing the statues from the Goldsmiths-owned Deptford Town Hall.
The carvings included Lord Nelson, Sir Francis Drake and Admiral Robert Blake.
The university said panels will be placed near the statues explaining the history of the individuals represented and their links to the slave trade.
Local schools in the area will also be handed information packs explaining their history.
Students demanded that the statues, which also included an anonymous naval figure, be torn down in 2019 due to their links with slavery - which culminated in a 137-day sit in.
Following the protests, the New Cross university sent out a survey to 8,500 local residents, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Out of 122 respondents, 58% voted against the removal of the statues.
An online survey, which allowed anyone to submit their opinion, saw 85% of people say the statues should stay.
Professor Frances Corner, warden of Goldsmiths said: "I would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit their views as part of our public consultation.
"We will continue to consult with local people as we develop our plans to address the complex legacy of the area's maritime heritage embodied in the Deptford Town Hall statues."