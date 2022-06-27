Goldsmiths University to keep statues linked to slave trade

Statue on Deptford Town HallGoldsmiths, University of London
Students demanded four statues should be removed during a 137-day sit-in

Students at Goldsmiths, University of London have lost a battle to remove statues of individuals linked to the slave trade after residents voted for them to stay.

Over half of surveyed residents voted against removing the statues from the Goldsmiths-owned Deptford Town Hall.

The carvings included Lord Nelson, Sir Francis Drake and Admiral Robert Blake.

The university said panels will be placed near the statues explaining the history of the individuals represented and their links to the slave trade.

Local schools in the area will also be handed information packs explaining their history.

Getty Images
Deptford Town Hall in south-east London is a Grade II listed building owned by the university

Students demanded that the statues, which also included an anonymous naval figure, be torn down in 2019 due to their links with slavery - which culminated in a 137-day sit in.

Following the protests, the New Cross university sent out a survey to 8,500 local residents, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Out of 122 respondents, 58% voted against the removal of the statues.

An online survey, which allowed anyone to submit their opinion, saw 85% of people say the statues should stay.

What do we do with the UK's symbols of slavery?

Professor Frances Corner, warden of Goldsmiths said: "I would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit their views as part of our public consultation.

"We will continue to consult with local people as we develop our plans to address the complex legacy of the area's maritime heritage embodied in the Deptford Town Hall statues."

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics